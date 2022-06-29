BTS members and their friendship tattoos: Know where RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin & V got inked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TAEKOOKBONBON BTS members and their friendship tattoos

BTS members and their friendship tattoos: During the BTS Festa 2022 dinner, members of the K-pop superband discussed about getting a similar friendship tattoo as they revealed that they are gearing up to focus more on their 'solo' careers. They talked about getting a small tattoo that would be a sign of their decade-long friendship and close bond with each other. Since Jimin and Jungkook were the only ones who had tattoos till then, they suggested getting the number '7' inked. Now, all the members have got the number tattooed on different parts of their bodies.

BTS leader RM was the first member of the band who flaunted his number 7 tattoo. He was followed by J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V. The oldest member of BTS, Jin is the latest one who flaunted the tattoo in a shirtless picture.

BTS RM Friendship Tattoo

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon unveiled his friendship tattoo on his Instagram story and updated ARMY that he has got inked. Since he was the first one, fans were left wondering if the other members have also got their '7' tattoos and where. For RM, he got the number '7' inked on the lower part of his leg, inside his ankle.

BTS J-Hope Friendship Tattoo

The Golden Hyung of the BTS group, J-Hope got the tattoo right above his Achilles tendon. The place has a special meaning for the rapper as he calls his fans aka ARMY his 'Achilles heel'. Earlier, when Jhope was asked to give a nickname to ARMY, he had said, "Forever my Achilles heel."

He elaborated, "For me, ARMY are like my Achilles heel. It is the only strength that keeps me walking. Really, this is the most important strength and another driving force for us."

Interestingly, the Achilles tendon holds an important place in the life of a dancer and we all know how good a dancer J-hope is.

BTS Jin Friendship Tattoo

The oldest member of BTS, JIn broke the internet when he shared a shirtless picture on Instagram, flaunting his friendship tattoo. He got the number '7' inked on his lower waist.

The Moon singer is currently enjoying his vacation on the Jeju Islands and sharing many gorgeous clicks on social media.

BTS V Friendship Tattoo

During a VLive, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung informed the ARMY that he will go to get a friendship tattoo with Jungkook. Soon after, he took to Instagram to share the picture of a number '7' inked on his forearm. The placement of the tattoo is between his two moles, making it look like eyes and nose. It becomes an elephant when pinched together. The tattoo also indicates his stage name 'V'.

However, many feel that V made it up with a marker and is yet to get inked.

BTS Jimin Friendship Tattoo

BTS Jimin had planned to flaunt his friendship tattoo during a performance but since his hands are small, he shared a picture on Instagram and let ARMY know about it. He got inked on the inner side of the index finger of his left hand. He also shared a heartfelt note alongside the picture and said that he wants to meet his fans soon.

He said, "It’s been a while. Are you guys are doing well? I am doing well. As you have probably heard in the news, we are contributing to bringing the 2030 Busan Expo. I am happy to be part of a meaningful event and I would be happy if the dates are decided quickly and meet you guys fast. As for the picture, you all probably know already but it’s a friendship tattoo I got. I wanted to show you while I’m holding the mic but because my hands are too small it turned out that it wasn’t visible when I held the mic hehehe. With a disappointed heart, I’m at least posting a picture of it."

Besides the number '7' tattoo, Park Jimin has many more tattoos on his body including the word Youth, a crescent moon with a star on his neck and the number 13.

BTS Jungkook Friendship Tattoo

The Golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook got '7' inked behind his ear. His tattoo artist revealed that the singer also added his nickname and 'Bullet Proof' in blue on his arm. He also coloured his previous black and white mic to blue.

BTS Suga Friendship Tattoo

Producer and rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi is yet to share with ARMY if he has got inked yet or not.