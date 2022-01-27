Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA.TIWARI Shweta Tiwari controversy: TV actors who courted trouble for their public comments

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear. Her commenst came during a promotional event for her upcoming web series Show Stopper. As Shweta draws flak from the netizens for speaking out of turn, we take a look at other TV celebs who raised eyebrows for their controversial public comments.

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji referred to a certain caste in a disparaging manner in a YouTube video, saying she "did not want to look like" them. Even as she apologised for her slip of tongue, netizens did not spare her.

Read: Haryana cops book Taarak Mehta actress Munmun Dutta for making alleged casteist slur in video

Yuvika Choudhary

Last year, Yuvika Chaudhary was embroiled in a controversy after she used casteist slur in her YouTube Vlog. In the clip, Yuvika could be seen filming her husband Prince Narula at a salon. She then commented that she “did not want to look like" a certain community. This had sparked outrage, forcing her to apologise.

Read: After 'arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' trends on Twitter actress issues video apology, husband Prince Narula supports

Aditya Narayan

While hosting Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan made a remark on people of Alibaug that was not perceived to be in good light. After backlash and calls to stop the show’s shoot, Aditya apologised.

Read: Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises for his Alibaug comment, shares video

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, who was a participant on Bigg Boss 14, faced backlash for his comment on the Marathi language during the show telecast. He had to apologise on national TV as host Salman Khan pointed out his fault and even the channel issued a clarification in the matter to water things down.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu apologises for comments on Marathi language, says 'didn't intend to hurt'

Sunil Pal

Comedian Sunil Pal of Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame landed in trouble for allegedly making “derogatory and obnoxious” comments on doctors working in COVID management and treatment. Pal made false accusations against doctors claiming their involvement in fraudulent deeds, comparing doctors to evil creatures of the society and also spread lies about COVID-19.

Read: FIR filed against comedian Sunil Pal for defaming doctors amid COVID-19 crisis