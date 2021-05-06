Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILPAL FIR filed against comedian Sunil Pal for defaming doctors amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the COVID crisis when people are thanking doctors for their hard work and patience, comedian Sunil Pal has landed into trouble for defaming them. A case was registered against Sunil Pal at Andheri Police Station for a video which he uploaded in which doctors have also been accused of human trafficking under the cover of coronavirus condition. An association of doctors registered a case at Andheri police station against comedian Sunil Pal for making fun of the doctors working on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis and using derogatory words against them.

In the viral video, Pal said that doctors are a form of God but 90 percent of the doctors are scaring people and patients are being cheated, poor people are being scared. Sunil in the controversial video also referred to doctors as 'thieves.'

The first information report (FIR) against Pal was registered on May 4 based on a complaint filed by Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar (55), president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai). The video was first noticed by chairman Dr. Sudhir Naik on April 20.

Sometime back the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) demanded strict action against comedian Sunil Pal over his "derogatory" remarks for doctors working in COVID-19 management and treatment. AIIMS RDA president Amandeep said a video went viral in which comedian Sunil Pal used bad words for the doctors and tried to tarnish their image.

"The country and the whole world know that how COVID-19 spread is increasing and doctors are carrying out their responsibilities. I demand that action should be taken against Sunil Pal under the Epidemic Act. We have written a letter to the Home Minister and have demanded strict action against Sunil Pal," Amandeep told ANI.

-Inputs by Rajiv Singh