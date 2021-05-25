Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises for his Alibaug comment, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises for his Alibaug comment

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. After the controversy over the 'Kishore Kumar Special' episode, the reality show is again in the headlines for 'hurting the sentiments of the people of Alibaug. Host Aditya Narayan joked about the people of the place by using common slang which did not go down well. Reportedly, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) warned action against the show and demanded an apology. Now, Aditya Narayan has shared a video apologising for his comments and said that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone.

Aditya Narayan wrote on his Instagram stories, "With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it's people and this soil."

He also shared a video apologising for the same.

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Amey Khopkar in his Facebook LIVE expressed his dislike over the comments and criticized the usage of such a statement on national television. He said, “The channel has been informed that an apology is a must in the upcoming episode or else MNS will be forced to take action.”

Earlier, Aditya Narayan was slammed for taking a dig at Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar in a recent episode. The legendary singer's son Amit Kumar claimed that the makers forced him to appreciate the performance of every participant and he himself did not enjoy the episode. In a recent episode which welcomed Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod, Aditya Narayan asked the special guests whether they praised everyone by heart or did the team ask them to do it.

Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.