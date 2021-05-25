After 'arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' trends on Twitter actress issues video apology, husband Prince Narula supports

Image Source : IG/YUVIKA CHAUDHARY, PRINCE NARULA After 'arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' trends on Twitter actress issues video apology

Popular actress Yuvika Chaudhary has landed herself in controversy for allegedly using a casteist slur in the latest video on her YouTube channel featuring her husband Prince Narula. She used a term by saying 'she looks like them' which did not go well with people on the Internet. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress was brutally trolled by Netizens who also made the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' one of the top trends on Twitter. Soon after sharing a written apology, she shared a video on Instagram. Yuvika apologized with folded hands and claimed that she 'didn’t know the meaning’ of the word.

In the video Yuvika can be heard saying, "First of all, with folded hands, I apologize to you'll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly," she said in Hindi.

Roadies fame Prince Narula extended support to his wife and shared a series of video clips on his Instagram Stories, Narula said, "None of us knew the meaning of the word. When we received your messages, we looked it up online and we felt really bad. Yuvi immediately edited it soon after. I hope you guys understand nothing was done intentionally. We didn't know the meaning of the word. Even I was there, if it is Yuvi's fault, it is my fault as well. We both didn't know the meaning of the word. We are really sorry if we hurt anyone, we love you guys," he said in Hindi.

He also added, "Hum wo last person hai jo caste mein believe karte hai (we are the last people who would believe in caste)."

Earlier, the actress had issued a clarification that read, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta faced a similar controversy, when she too, while describing her no-make up look, used the same word. The actor said it happened due to the language barrier. “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down,” she had said in her apology.

FIR against Dutta was registered in Haryana’s Hansi town on a complaint by National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights convenor Rajat Kalsan. The Hansi police lodged the FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant has alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against people belonging to the scheduled caste.