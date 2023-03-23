Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's steamy lip-lock in music video is setting temperature high | Watch

Rahul Vaidya has shared the official music video of Prem Kahani on social media. He can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with his wife Disha Parmar.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2023 21:46 IST
Rahul Vaidya
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Stills from Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's new music video

After a whirlwind romance and a wedding proposal on national television, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 2021. The two had a fun wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Indian Idol. Years later, he became a part of Bigg Boss 14. He has been in the world of entertainment for more than a decade now. 

Now the happily married couple has launched a new music video, 'Prem Kahani'. In the video, Rahul and Disha are seen sharing some steamy liplocks and fans are going gaga about it. The song is sung by none other than Rahul Vaidya and both are seen grooving into the romantic track. The concept and direction of the track is done by Anshul Kumar Sharma. The singing sensation, Rahu took to his Instagram handle and shared the music video.

Watch:

He wrote, "Hamari ‘Prem Kahani’  full video link in bio. Aapki prem kahani bhi bataiye and tag us in your reels!" Reacting to the video many fans commented on their sizzling chemistry. One of the users wrote, "Manifesting it to be the best romantic song of 2023 and by breaking all past records, becoming a super hit song too. Aapki Prem Kahani waqayi bohot khoobsurat hai!". Another added, "I love you both, it's osm ur prem khaani..in reel ND real". Another fan wrote, "Best romantic song 2023". "Hook line has stuck on my mind, since when I’ve heard this song!! So beautiful", added another user.

On the work front, Disha is currently playing the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and made it to the top 5.

