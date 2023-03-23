Swara Bhasker's 'Queen' like lehenga for Sangeet ceremony is all you need to see; actress drops photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALLYSWARA Swara Bhasker's Instagram uploads

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad officially registered their union in court on January 6. Then, in March, they began the celebrations with the haldi ritual and proceeded with the mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali nights. On top of that, the couple threw a wedding reception party (walima) in Delhi, which was graced by several prominent celebrities. Swara recently shared a ton of photos from her Sangeet ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram to share the latest pictures, Swara gave a closer look at her heavily embroidered green lehenga for her sangeet ceremony. In some of the pictures she can be seen twinning with Fahad in a green kurta pyjama too. She also wrote in the caption: "Like a Queen in green courtesy my fave @rahulmishra_7 … Giving @fahadzirarahmad also princely vibes! (green heart emoticons)"

In a separate post, Swara posted another set of pictures from the Sangeet ceremony, where she was seen sitting with Fahad and enthusiastically reacting to the performances ahead. She captioned the post, “Sangeet night in Rahul Mishra! (green heart and star emoticon)”

Swara always makes sure to make some headlines and this time too she has pretty much stirred the internet. She chose to break the internet by surprising everyone with the wedding announcement. The actress tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared an adorable video that showcased the couple's journey from how they met at a political protest to their court marriage. She revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen with Mrs. Falani. The actress will reportedly be seen playing nine roles in the movie. The film is expected to be released this year. Swara was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania.

Also Read: DYK Rashmika Mandanna touches her house help’s feet daily? Actress reveals reason

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha starrer Kushi is set to release on THIS date; details

Latest Entertainment News