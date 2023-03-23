DYK Rashmika Mandanna touches her house help’s feet daily? Actress reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA DYK Rashmika touches her house help’s feet daily?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. Her attractive on-screen appearance and natural performances have won her a lot of fans. The actress is known for being extremely grounded and simple. She revealed in a recent interview that she regularly touches the feet of her maid.

Speaking to Bazaar India, the actress revealed that she has a habit of touching everyone’s feet out of respect and she does not wish to discriminate between people. "Little things matter to me. I wake up and spend time with my pets and meet my friends—it makes me happy. Words are really powerful and they can make or break a person, which is why when someone says something, it matters to me."

She added, "I jot down the tiniest details in my diary... Back home, I have a habit of touching everyone’s feet out of respect, I also touch our house help’s feet, because I don’t want to differentiate. I respect everyone...it is who I am as a person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga. Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is already on floors. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will soon join the action-drama film. She is said to appear in an extended cameo, and the actress has already set aside 10 days for the shoot. While an official confirmation from the makers is still pending, she is expected to play a tribal girl in the film.

