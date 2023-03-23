Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha starrer Kushi is set to release on THIS date; details

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, will hit theatres in September. The actress took to social media to reveal the poster as well as the release date.

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is making buzz ever since its announcement. While fans were waiting for the film, the makers unveiled the poster and announced the release date, adding to their excitement.

On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha took to their official social media accounts to share the poster and announce the release date of their upcoming romantic comedy titled Kushi. Samantha shared the poster and wrote, "Whole heart #Kushi @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 @heshamabdulwahab @mythriofficial."

For the unversed, the shooting of Kushi was halted earlier because Samantha revealed she has myositis, a rare auto-immune condition. This happened after the first schedule of the movie was wrapped up in Kashmir. The Kushi shoot was put on hold while she received medical treatment for her illness. The actress is now ready to come back and pick up where she left off with the film's shoot. 

Last month, Samantha took to the micro-blogging site and apologized to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans for Kushi's shoot delay. Samantha wrote, "#Kushi will resume very soon..my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial." Soon after that, Vijay Deverakonda showed his support and replied to the actress’s tweet, "We all await your return in full health and your big smile."

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The Telugu-language historical drama film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is all set to hit theaters on April 14.

