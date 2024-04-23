Prashant Varma shares Jai Hanuman's first poster on Hanuman Jayanti | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prashant Varma shares Jai Hanuman's first poster

Filmmaker Prashant Varma, who rose to fame with the success of HanuMan, had revealed that its sequel is on the way. 'Jai Hanuman' was announced on April 23, on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Now on the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers have released a new poster of the film.

New poster of Jai Hanuman released

On the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prashant Varma took to his Instagram profile to share the first poster for Jai Hanuman, which hints at an even more exciting adventure than the first film. "On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav. May we all stand against all the adversities and emerge victorious. Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji‘s EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D #JaiHanuman," read his caption. The poster promises that the upcoming sequel will be presented in IMAX and 3D. Jai Hanuman aims to continue the compelling blend of superhero action and rich mythological story.

Talking about the poster, Hanuman can be seen standing in the middle while holding a mace and in front, a dreaded dragon is seen spewing fire from its mouth. The new poster of the film has taken the excitement of the fans to its peak. Telugu filmmaker Prashanth Varma is all set to create history by introducing Dragon in Indian cinema for the first time. The newly released poster of his upcoming film shows the level of visual spectacle expected by the audience while showcasing cutting-edge VFX and other high-tech cinematic techniques.

About the film

Jai Hanuman will be the second film from the iconic Prashant Varma cinematic universe. The name of the first film was HanuMan. Talking about Jai Hanuman, extensive information about it has been kept under wraps, but it is understood that Teja Sajja will be playing the lead role in the film. Please note that the superhero film HanuMan was released on January 12, 2024. Made with a budget of Rs 40 crore, this film starring Teja Sajja succeeded in creating history by doing business of around Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Also Read: 'This is the biggest set I have made in my life,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar