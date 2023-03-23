Shah Rukh Khan wants this lady to replace Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

It is not unknown that Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King of Bollywood but also the King of humour. Recently, Amazon Prime shared a video of Shah rukh where he answered some funny and interesting questions asked by his fans. Ever since Shah Rukh's comeback movie Pathaan has been released, the Pathaan fever is rising higher. Fans are eager to know about the behind-the-scenes experiences of King Khan. Not only the movie but the songs of Pathaan has won millions of hearts even crossing borders.

The title track of the movie, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is one of the most liked songs and numerous reels have been going viral on social media. SRK is one of those celebrities who has a fanbase of every age category. In the video posted on social media on Thursday afternoon, Shah Rukh read several tweets addressed to him on a tablet and then responded to them. The first tweet was a viral video from a while ago that had an elderly woman dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the song from Pathaan picturised on Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The actor said, “It is really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much for doing this.”

Shah Rukh joked that he would have wanted to keep this version of the dance in the film. “If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it and I’m sure she wouldn’t mind,” he added. Jhoome Jo Pathaan, choreographed by Bosco Martis. SRK also answered several other questions including his favourite action scene from the movie and many more.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of Bahubali 2. Pathaan raked ₹528.29 crore while Baahubali 2 minted ₹510.99 crore.

