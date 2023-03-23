Kangana Ranaut apologises hours after attacking Diljit Dosanjh, thanks haters in birthday video message

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut turned a year wiser on Thursday, March 23. To mark the celebratory occasion, the actress thanked her family, teachers, friends, and fans for their support. She, for the first time, even apologised to those she might have unintentionally hurt with her statements. Kangana took to her social media and shared a video message hours after she attacked Diljit Dosanjh and warned him for 'supporting' Khalistanis amid Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Kangana Ranaut's video message

In the video, the actress is seen donning a green and pink silk saree. She completed the look with heavy gold jewellery and dewy makeup. Addressing her fans, the actress said, "On my birthday today, I want to express gratitude towards my parents. I am thankful to my family’s deity, mother Ambika, who gave me birth. I am grateful to all my gurus, especially my spiritual gurus, Shri Swami Vivekananda and Shri Satguru ji, who inspired me and taught me the value of life."

"Mere saare chahne wale, prashansak, shubh-chintak pariwar aur mere saath kaam karne wale dost mere saath sahaya karte hain, jinki wajah se main aaj jo hoon aur jo bhi. Mere shatru, jinhone mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe kitni bhi safalta mili lekin mujhe hamesha safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Hamesha ladna sikhaya aur aage badhne ki prerana di. Main un sabhi ka sadaiv dhanyavaad karti hoon. Unke saath hi main hamesha ek saral swabhav, saral soch aur saral acharan ka palan karti hoon (I am grateful to all my well-wishers, supporters, positive-thinking family, and friends who work with me, support me and helped me become who I am today. I am also grateful to my critics and those who never let me rest and always taught me to fight and move forward. I am grateful to them too)," she added.

Concluding her video, Kangana said, “Issi liye hamesha vyaktigat labh ko alag rakhte hue sabhi ke bhavishya ke liye accha rehne ki koshish karti hoon. Agar maine kisi ki bhavnaao ko thes pahuchaayi ho ya kisi ka mann dukhaaya ho toh uske liye main maafi chahti hoon. Mujhe lagta hai ki mera jeevan bahut hi swabhagyapurna hai aur mere dil mein kisi ke prati koi durbhavna nahi hai. Jai Shri Krishna (I always try to keep my personal gains aside and think about everyone’s future. I try to keep my thoughts and actions simple. I always strive to maintain peace and seek forgiveness if I ever hurt someone’s feelings. I think I am very lucky in life, and I hold no ill feelings towards anyone. Jai Shri Krishna)."

Only a couple of hours ago, Kangana trained guns at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. She hinted that the police will soon arrest him for ‘supporting’ Khalistanis. Diljit and Kangana are feuding over the 2020 farmers’ protests after the former had come out in support of the farmers.

She has previously also feuded with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan and Taapsee Pannu among others.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut's 'Pols Aagai' jibe; fans ask 'fight on?'

