Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut's 'Pols Aagai' jibe; fans ask 'fight on?'

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut 'targeted him'. The Udta Punjab star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note about Punjab after Kangana warned him for 'supporting' Khalistanis amid Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “May my Punjab remain prosperous." He added a folded hands emoji to the statement. The singer has not directly reacted to Kangana’s posts but his Insta Story was posted hours after Kangana trained her guns at Diljit Dosanjh. The actress shared a post on Twitter and Instagram Stories, first posted by Swiggy India, which showed a variety of pulses with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it. The meme refers to ‘pols aagai pols (police)’.

Sharing it, Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote 'just saying'. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. She added, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols." In another post, the 'Tejas' actress wrote, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time)."

Kangana and Diljit's feud

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were feuding over the 2020 farmers’ protests after Dosanjh had come out in support of the farmers, and the actress had alleged that he was a Khalistani supporter. She also earlier claimed that Diljit had "misleaded and encouraged" the farmer's agitation, sharing that they would be "hailed by the left media" and given awards.

Amritpal Singh case

The Punjab Police recently issued a lookout notice for radical fugitive leader Amritpal Singh. According to the reports, the police have also alerted all airports in the country so that the fugitive may not flee other countries. Earlier today, police arrested four people for allegedly helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape their net and released seven photographs of the Khalistan sympathiser, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, to seek public help to nab the fugitive.

The preacher managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

