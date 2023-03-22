Kangana Ranaut 'renews' Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh? Netizens say 'phir kalesh karegi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT/DILJIT DOSANJH Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut has once again trained her guns at Diljit Dosanjh? The actress attempted to renew their feud on social media amid the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police. The actress shared a post on Twitter and Instagram Stories, first posted by Swiggy India, which showed a variety of pulses with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it. The meme refers to ‘pols aagai pols (police)’.

Sharing it, Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote 'just saying'. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. She added, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols." In another post, the 'Tejas' actress wrote, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time)."

While Diljit did not take the bait this time around, many of his followers found the tweet instigating. A user wrote, "Bhai phir kalesh karegi kya." Another said, “the e-lafda begins.”

Amritpal Singh case

The Punjab Police recently issued a lookout notice for radical fugitive leader Amritpal Singh. According to the reports, the police have also alerted all airports in the country so that the fugitive may not flee other countries. Earlier today, police arrested four people for allegedly helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape their net and released seven photographs of the Khalistan sympathiser, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, to seek public help to nab the fugitive.

The preacher managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Kangana and Diljit's feud

Meanwhile, Kangana has previously feuded with Diljit on social media in 2020. It began with him referring to a tweet posted by her in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. Kangana also launched Twitter attacks at Diljit after several users shared pictures of protesting farmers demanding the release of a few activists arrested for allegedly inciting violence. She also claimed that Diljit is "misleading and encouraging" the agitation, sharing that they would be "hailed by the left media" and given awards.

