Kangana Ranaut lauds Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 debut after dig over depression: 'Not easy to stand...'

Kangana Ranaut lauded Deepika Padukone after she introduced the performance RRR's song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. This happened after the 'Tejas' actor once took a dig at Deepika Padukone over depression. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Kangana re-shared a tweet in which Deepika made it to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song which went on to win the Oscar for the 'Best Orginal Song' category.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut praised Deepika and wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best." Deepika Padukone, who made her Oscars debut as a presenter in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, served glamour with her jaw-dropping look. She rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels.

Reacting to her tweet, a 'proud' user said, "Really proud moment for Indian film industry...." Another said, "How Beautiful one woman supporting another woman." A third comment read, "Absolute grace and beauty she is. Representing India here after football. Proud."

This post by Kangana took everyone by surprise as she had previously slammed Deepika on social media. Kangana lost her temper during a promotional event for her reality show 'Lock Upp' when a journalist asked her a question regarding 'Gehraiyaan' actress.

The influencer Freddy Birdy posted, "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," On which, the journalist asked Kangana what she thinks about the situation. The actress replied, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika's depression

Earlier, Kangana took an indirect dig at Deepika during her film's promotion 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. In 2020, during World Mental Health Day, Kangana tweeted, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today."

