Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone is sight to behold in an elegant off-shoulder black gown. See Photos

Oscars 2023: The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived! Deepika Padukone takes over the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in the most elegant way. Early morning on Monday, she teased her Instafam with pictures of her OOTD no words can describe her. Deepika shared a string of pictures which she captioned, " Oscars95." The actress made her Oscars debut as presenter in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, serving glamour with her jaw-dropping look.

Deepika rounded off her look in a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels. Take a look

Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter among the celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post with the names of all the presenters, which includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category, while All That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers are the following Indian nominees. M.M. Keeravaani’s energetic anthem from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR will be performed at the Oscars. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, 'Naatu Naatu' sees actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr dancing to catchy tunes.

The song is nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Score and is competing with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Also, American dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be performing on the song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated at this year's Academy Awards.

