Gumraah trailer out: Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role, Mrunal Thakur shines as cop in murder-mystery

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Gumraah trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gumraah. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer and it looks absolutely intriguing.

On March 23, the intriguing trailer for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film, Gumraah, was released. The teaser promises gripping drama, surprises, mystery, and unexpected twists and turns. Aditya plays dual roles in the movie and Mrunal Thakur plays a female police officer.

Check out the trailer:

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. It is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Gumraah is the remake of Tamil film, Thadam.

Latest Bollywood News