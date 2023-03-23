Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's 'NTR30' launch: SS Rajamouli claps first shot; Janhvi Kapoor shines in green

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NTR30 Jr NTR's 'NTR30' launch

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's most anticipated and awaited film NTR30 has been launched on Thursday with a grand and star-studded opening ceremony. The film's opening ceremony with formal puja took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli was seen giving the first clap to the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Popular celebrities from the film industry like Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj, and others attended as guests.

The film which marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor, received its first shot slap by Oscar-winning RRR director SS Rajamouli, who presided over as the special guest for the program. Pictures and videos from the launch have taken over social media by storm. In one photograph, NTR Jr and Janhvi are seen shaking hands. A clip shows the Telugu star welcoming the daughter the actress, who looked gorgeous in a lime green saree and a matching blouse.

In another video, both Jr NTR and Janhvi can be seen joining Rajamouli on stage as they announce the commencement of the shoot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans, where men are closer to beasts than men. They don't fear God or even death. What do they fear for? Let's wait and see. It's going to be a ride. I promise fans and movie lovers that this going to be my best ever."

The director also heaped praises on his NTR30 crew and said, "To set a great idea, I need a great team and I have these talented people here with me. My brother Anirudh, a man of sound, is excited after I narrate the script. He said I wrote the script with fire and I felt very joyful."

NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second movie with filmmaker Koratala Siva. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert' in OTT series Call Me Bae, Varun Dhawan roasts her

ALSO READ: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel, makers share update on Ugadi

Latest Entertainment News