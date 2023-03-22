Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel, makers share update on Ugadi

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel, makers share update on Ugadi

There is good news for all Rishab Shetty fans, as production on Kantara 2 has commenced. Hombale Films shares an update on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2023 17:20 IST
Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel
Image Source : YOUTUBE/DREAMWARRIORPICTURES Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, was one of the greatest blockbusters in Indian cinema last year. Kantara has established examples of success that have not been seen before, from bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India to winning the adoration of viewers from all over the world to leaving its imprint on a worldwide scale. While the public awaited the continuation of the story, the makers announced the prequel for Kantara, and today, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers have begun work on the script.

On Wednesday, Hombale Films shared a poster to their official Twitter account, announcing that writing for Kantara 2 has begun and wishing everyone a happy Ugadi. The tweet read, "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates." 

The announcement of Kantara 2 development has undoubtedly been one of the most happy news of this week for the cinephiles. Fans jammed the micro-blogging site expressing their excitement. 

Speaking of Kantara, written and directed by Rishab, the period action thriller received an overwhelming response upon its release in theaters on September 30. Reportedly mounted on a meager budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films.

Related Stories
South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing during a performance

South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing during a performance

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, popular as Khopdi from Nukkad, passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, popular as Khopdi from Nukkad, passes away at 71

DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging at home, family accuses his girlfriend

DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging at home, family accuses his girlfriend

International Glamour Project giving opportunities to rural & small-town women to start in Mumbai

International Glamour Project giving opportunities to rural & small-town women to start in Mumbai

Also read: Padma Awards 2023: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani and Zakir Hussain to be honoured

Also read: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal injured, shares video from hospital bed

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section

Top News

Related Regional-cinema News

Latest News