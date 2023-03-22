Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel, makers share update on Ugadi

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DREAMWARRIORPICTURES Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty begins writing sequel

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, was one of the greatest blockbusters in Indian cinema last year. Kantara has established examples of success that have not been seen before, from bringing a narrative from the heartlands of India to winning the adoration of viewers from all over the world to leaving its imprint on a worldwide scale. While the public awaited the continuation of the story, the makers announced the prequel for Kantara, and today, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers have begun work on the script.

On Wednesday, Hombale Films shared a poster to their official Twitter account, announcing that writing for Kantara 2 has begun and wishing everyone a happy Ugadi. The tweet read, "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates."

The announcement of Kantara 2 development has undoubtedly been one of the most happy news of this week for the cinephiles. Fans jammed the micro-blogging site expressing their excitement.

Speaking of Kantara, written and directed by Rishab, the period action thriller received an overwhelming response upon its release in theaters on September 30. Reportedly mounted on a meager budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office. The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films.

