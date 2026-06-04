DMK-Congress rift deepens: MK Stalin's party to skip INDIA bloc's June 8 meeting

New Delhi:

The MK Stalin-led DMK has decided to skip the proposed INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 8, signalling a widening rift with the Congress after the dramatic political realignment in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly elections.

DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting

In a statement, DMK said, "In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part. While the DMK will not attend this meeting, it will continue, as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting."

The rift has deepened following the Congress' decision to snap ties with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and align with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Meanwhile, efforts are reportedly underway to bring the TVK into the broader opposition camp.

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi

Senior leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to convene in New Delhi on June 8 to chalk out a joint strategy against the BJP-led government and strengthen coordination among alliance partners, according to news agency PTI sources.

The proposed meeting, expected to be attended by leaders from around 15 opposition parties, comes in the wake of recent assembly election setbacks for two key INDIA bloc constituents, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, both of which were voted out of power.

Who will participate?

Among those likely to participate are TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already publicly distanced itself from the INDIA bloc and is not expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at the Constitution Club of India.

particularly after the recent round of assembly elections and amid evolving political equations in several states.

Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on TMC leaders in Bengal and rally the support of the INDIA bloc parties.

Also Read: From Shiv Sena to AIADMK: Winners and losers of India's party split wars as TMC faces fresh division

Also Read: BJP announces 11 Rajya Sabha nominees; Satish Poonia gets Rajasthan berth, Tarun Chugh from MP