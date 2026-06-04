June 4, 2026
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  3. Crane collapses at Jewar Expressway construction site in Faridabad; five labourers trapped

Crane collapses at Jewar Expressway construction site in Faridabad; five labourers trapped

Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: ,Updated:

According to preliminary information, around five labourers were trapped beneath the crane when it fell during the construction activity.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Faridabad:

A major accident occurred in Faridabad after a crane collapsed during flyover construction work on the Jewar Expressway on Thursday, said officials. According to preliminary information, around five labourers were trapped beneath the crane when it fell during the construction activity.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation. Further details regarding casualties and the condition of the workers are awaited.

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Faridabad Expressway Flyover Construction Site Haryana
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