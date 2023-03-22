Padma Awards 2023: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani and Zakir Hussain to be honoured

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Padma Awards 2023

The Padma Awards are India’s highest civilian honours after the Bharat Ratna, seeking to “recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved”. The awards are given in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The coveted Padma Awards 2023 were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Amongst the 106 recipients were tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, ‘RRR’ music composer MM Keeravaani, and actor Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, she has paved her way into the hearts of movie lovers with her stunning acting skills. The diva is also a proud recipient of the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. On the work front, she was last seen in the film K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Who doesn't know about the legendary Tabla Maestro, Zakir Hussain? He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his ‘exceptional and distinguished service’. Notably, the renowned musician received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1988 and 2002, respectively.

On the other hand, MM Keeravani is currently making the country proud with his song Naatu Naatu in SS Rajamouli's RRR. His composition Naatu Naatu bagged a Golden Globe Award recently and also recently won an Oscar award for Best Original Song.

The esteemed list of Padma awards includes six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. See full of Padma Awards 2023 here:

Padma Vibhushan

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)

Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

Zakir Hussain

SM Krishna Dilip

Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

Srinivas Varadhan

Padma Bhushan

SL Bhyrappa

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Deepak Dhar

Vani Jairam

Swami Chinna Jeeyar

Suman Kalyanpur

Kapil Kapoor

Sudha Murty

Kamlesh D Patel

Padma Shri

Sukama Acharya

Jodhaiyabai Baiga

Premjit Baria

Usha Barle

Munishwar Chanddawar

Hemant Chauhan

Bhanubhai Chitara

Hemoprova Chutia

Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)

Subhadra Devi

Khadar Valli Dudekula

Hem Chandra Goswami

Pritikana Goswami

Radha Charan Gupta

Modadugu Vijay Gupta

Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)

Dilshad Hussain

Bhiku Ramji Idate

