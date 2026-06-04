Shaun Tait quits as Bangladesh pace bowling coach, reveals reason

New Delhi:

Shaun Tait has stepped down as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach with immediate effect. He joined the Bangladesh squad in May last year. On Thursday, June 4, the former Australia pacer announced his decision to step away, citing a desire to spend more time with his young family after serving the Bangladesh team for the first 12 months.

"My 12 months with the BCB and the Bangladesh national team was fulfilling. I want to thank the BCB. I really enjoyed working with the players. I have a great relationship with the fast bowling group. They were good to work with and I created some really good relationships in Bangladesh, around the cricketing community in general,” Tait told ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think that'll be the closed door on my time in the country. There's obviously BPL and what not. You never know what the future holds. But for the time being, my young family need a bit more of my time. So, the full-time role of year-round red and white-ball cricket, my 12 months was enough and it's time to just step back and give my family a little bit more time,” he added.

Tait’s influence on the Bangladesh team

Tait's departure comes despite initially being appointed until November 2027 after replacing Andre Adams as Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach. During his year in the role, Bangladesh's fast bowlers established themselves as a major strength of the national side. One of the standout achievements during this period was the team's 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan, with the pace attack playing a significant role.

In the meantime, the former fast bowler had repeatedly backed Bangladesh's seamers and recently stated that the team should embrace fast bowling as one of its strongest assets. Tait also brought coaching experience from previous assignments with Pakistan, Afghanistan and BPL franchise Chittagong Kings.

Bangladesh now face the task of finding a replacement ahead of Australia's white-ball tour. Former fast bowler Talha Jubair is reportedly being considered for the role, with the three-match ODI series against Australia set to begin in Dhaka on June 9.

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