Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal injured, shares video from hospital bed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMMITTAL Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal injured

Anupam Mittal, the CEO and founder of Shaadi.com, garnered a lot of admirers with his appearances in Shark Tank India's first two seasons. Fans were charmed by his attitude and manner of approaching pitches. Soon after, he rose to fame on the internet. Today, March 22, Anupam stated that he has been hurt in his latest social media post. He also shared a video with two photos of himself and a brief note.

On Wednesday, Anupam shared a video that had two pictures of him. Anupam shared a video with two images of himself on Wednesday. He can be seen standing up in the first photo, with his left arm strapped. The next image shows him lying on a hospital bed. His caption read, "Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye..fight harder..Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one..Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is.. rise again."

As soon as he shared the video, fans flocked to the comment section, expressing their worry and also wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time." Another user commented, "Indian Tony Stark... Get well soon." A third user wrote, "what just happened to him?"

Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 2 features six sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). The business reality show was hosted by Rahul Dua, who replaced Rannvijay Singha from season 1.

Also read: Did Imran Khan and Avantika Malik ultimately get divorced? Latter’s cryptic post says so

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gifts his famous Shahenshah jacket to Saudi fan

Latest Entertainment News