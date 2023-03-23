Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert' in OTT series Call Me Bae, Varun Dhawan roasts her

Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2023 11:35 IST
Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to play the lead in the upcoming streaming series 'Call Me Bae'. Actor Varun Dhawan shared a fun video in which he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming series on Thursday. In the video, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Varun on the nuances of fashion and couture in a vibrant monologue. Cameras have started rolling for the series.

'Call Me Bae' follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She is left to fend for herself, for the first time ever as she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and as she explores her true self in this journey.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the streamer wrote in the caption, “pakki khabar hai guys (Confirmed news guys), @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the prime verse! Watch this first glimpse and stay tuned.” The video begins with Varun Dhawan introducing the show and we see Ananya in the background speaking to a stylist.

Ananya then reveals that Call Me Bae is her show, “where I play a total fashion expert, just like moi”. Varun, then looks at the camera and says, “Manish Malhotra ko chachu bulaane se koi fashion expert nahi ban jaata (Just by calling Manish Malhotra uncle, nobody becomes a fashion expert).” He then roasts Ananya who is busy choosing two different shades of blue fabrics.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, the series will soon be available on Prime Video. No other details have been provided as of yet.

