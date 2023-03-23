Salman Khan Death Threat: Police find UK link in email sent to Bollywood actor; investigation on

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan Death Threat update

Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police probing the threat e-mail case received by the Bollywood actor, have found a British link. While not much information is available about the email or the server by which it was sent, police have found that the mail was linked to a mobile number based in the UK. They are now trying to trace the person, whose name the number is registered. For the unversed, Salman last week received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the Mumbai police have lodged a case and started an investigation. Also, they have stepped up the security of Bollywood superstar.

According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables are a part of Salman Khan's security detail round the clock. Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor's residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra.

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR. ALSO READ: Salman Khan Death Threat: Security beefed up; fans not allowed to gather outside his Mumbai home

The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

An interview with Bishnoi was broadcast recently by a private news channel. Bishnoi, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Khan via a handwritten note.

Latest Entertainment News