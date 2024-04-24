'There's more to life than watching films', Aavesham actor Fahadh Faasil creates stir on social media

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fahadh Faasil's latest statement has created a stir on social media

South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil is being greatly appreciated for his role in the recently released film, Aavesham. Fahadh got recognition among the Hindi belt audience from Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. A statement by the actor known for his versatility in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, has sparked debate on social media. Fahadh said in an interview that there is more to life than watching movies. This has not only hurt the sentiments of movie lovers but has also ignited a new debate on social media.

What did Fahadh Faasil say?

Fahadh talked about the audience's perception of himself and his films. 'I have no idea about deadlines, I neither start things on time nor finish them on time. None of my projects are scheduled in advance. I just do things I'm curious about. I always tell my audiences that my only responsibility towards them is to make films worth watching. I don't want them to think about me or worry about what I'm doing in my life,' said the actor.

The actor further said that fans should not take him seriously after leaving the theatre. "Think about me only as long as you are in the cinema. I don't want people to talk about actors or their acting at the dinner table. Just discuss it in theaters or on the way back home. Cinema is not beyond this, it also has its limits. There is a lot more to do in your life than watching movies," said Faasil.

However, this statement by the actor did not go well with social media users, as they criticised the actor for not caring about his fans.



Who is Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh Faasil is one of the well-known actors of Malayalam cinema. He remains in the headlines due to his performance in his recently released film 'Aavesham'. The film also stars Mithun Jai Shankar and Roshan Shanavas, while Midhutti, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan play important roles. 'Aavesham' has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and the eighth highest-grossing South Indian film of all time. The actor will be seen in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

