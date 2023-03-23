Sara Ali Khan opens up on not having theatrical release recently: 'I became an actor for the theatres'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan opens on not having theatrical release

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She has proven herself in the industry throughout the years thanks to her standout performances. She has appeared in several films, including Atrangi Re, Kedarnath, Coolie no.1 and Simmba. Sara hasn't had a theatrical release since Love Aaj Kal (2020), and her next two releases, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight, will also be released digitally. She has recently talked about not having a theatrical release in a long time.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, "I miss the big screen everyday. But when Atrangi Re released on Hotstar and I got so much appreciation and felt so much love from the media and from the audience, I actually realised that; Even I felt it at the start that I miss the theatres and I still do. It's not like I don't. But after the reception of Atrangi Re, I realised that if your story is true and your performance is honest, it will touch the audience's heart and brain."

She added, "Of course I became an actor for the theatres and I am waiting and hopefully soon. I will love that. But this is not my decision. It is the producer's decision. And I learnt very early on in my life that the decision in which you have no say, there's no point thinking about it. So I don't think about it. When it comes to content, I think that if the content is strong, that's what will sell. I don't think the platform from where it is received matters as much as the nature of the content."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gaslight. The film releases on March 31st, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films include Laxman Utetkar's untitled next, co-starring Vicky Kaushala and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut apologises hours after attacking Diljit Dosanjh, thanks haters in birthday video message

Also read: Gumraah trailer out: Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role, Mrunal Thakur shines as cop in murder-mystery

Latest Entertainment News