  Is Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha? Viral video of their lunch date sparks rumours

Is Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha? Viral video of their lunch date sparks rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted eating dinner and lunch together on two separate days. They ignited dating rumors.

Updated on: March 23, 2023
Is Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Is Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha?

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are rumored to be dating. The duo sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. The politician and Parineeti had a dinner date the previous night, March 23, and they went on for lunch today.

On Thursday, Parineeti Chopra was spotted alongside AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The duo was spotted together after a lunch date. They both left the restaurant in the same car. Parineeti, who was dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. 

A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones. They also waved to the paparazzi.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was linked to director Maneesh Sharma. The two always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but the actress rubbished the reports later. For the uninitiated, Parineeti's debut film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was directed by Maneesh Sharma. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Uunchai along with the legendary ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Boman Irani. Next, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, starring popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film marks Parineeti and Diljit's first ever collaboration.

