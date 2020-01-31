Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana tells Rashami she needs clarity on things about Asim Riaz, is she faking love?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz got a surprise when two days back her lady luck Himanshi Khurana made an entry in the house again. His heart came into his mouth and soon there was love all over. Not only this, the Punjabi singer opened up about her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Chow later which she got a proposal and a promise of life from the young man who told her that he loves her and cannot live without her. While 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya' chose not to express her feelings fully. Well, the upcoming episode is the reason why she did the same.

As per a promo of the upcoming episode doing rounds on the internet shows Himanshi confiding in Rashami Desai about Riaz saying that he loves her too much but her feelings are not that strong as him. Further, she says that she wants to take things slow as she needs clarity on certain things. Not only this, Himanshi says, "Asim ne feelings express ki, mujhe bohot filmy lag raha tha." She went to say that someone close to Asim has warned her to not confess her feelings to him in the show. Catch a glimpse:

It will be interesting to say what the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress will do now considering she considers herself to be Asim's good friend!

Talking about the other incident in the house, it will be interesting to see in tonight's episode of the show how a fight between Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shebaz and Paras Chhabra later which the former will call him 'Mahira ka Pappu.' Catch the promo here:

Not only this, the contestants, as well as supporters, will get furious after Vikas Gupta's dirty tactics in the task.

