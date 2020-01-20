Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana broken up with boyfriend Chow for Asim Riaz? Her new song suggests so

The last week of Bigg Boss 13 remained quite emotional for housemates who witnessed the entry of their family members. There was one contestant who got not one but two surprises and he was none other than Asim Riaz. Not only did he get a visit from his brother Umar but also got the news of Himanshi Khurana waiting for him, thanks to Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, everyone saw how the host Salman Khan blamed him for being the reason why the Punjabi singer's boyfriend left her and asked him to take care of her now. But what's with Himanshi? Has her relationship with her boyfriend Chow ended? Look what she has to say.

Ever since she got evicted, Himanshi has been supporting Asim thick and thin. While everybody wanted to know the reality of her break up, she made it clear on Twitter that the same has happened but she will clear things out. Taking to the microblogging site Himanshi wrote, "I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari."

I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Further,she wrote, "Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai."

Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Asim, during her stay in the house, openly revealed that he loves her but respect her life and decision. Now the question arises, has 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai' also fallen in love with him? Her Twitter timeline is filled with appreciation posts for Asim but interestingly she has re-tweeted comments of few of her fans who were in awe of her latest song titled 'Ohdi Shreaam.' The song features Himanshi talking about the guy she has fallen in love with. Check out the comments:

#OhdiShreaam



Himanshi,



I have no words left to express how beautiful you were looking in this video and your lyrics were purely dedicated to Asim Riaz as Token of pute love

❤💃😘😍🧡💜💖💗💓

Stay blessed together

You are looking so outstandingly beautiful &Drop dead gorgeous — Röshie🐸 (@Roshie83650716) January 19, 2020

Watch the full song here:

Do you think her song is a dedication for Asim?

Meanwhile, she has even tweeted in response to Shehnaaz Gill's father's claim that his daughter tried to commit suicide because of her. In an interview to Spotboye he said, "Himanshi has tortured my daughter to an extent that she would have committed suicide. After their controversy, whenever Shehnaaz used to post any picture of her on social media, there used to be 100 comments, 90 were abusive and it was all done by Himanshi's PR team. Himanshi was in the industry from 15 years and Shehnaaz that time was just a year-and-half old in it. So, this girl used to make sure that she doesn't get any work."

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

There is a buzz on the internet that she might make an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. However, no official announcements have been made yet about her entry, but if this happens, AsiManshi fans are going to be extremely happy.

According To our Sources@realhimanshi will Enter @BiggBoss as a wildCard in couple of days



Remember if she is sent Just as a guest, Show dekhne ka matlab ni ha phr

Bcz she will giv Asim content and Makers don't want this to happen#IStandByAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 19, 2020

