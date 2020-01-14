Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

Neha Kakkar who is counted as one of the most popular Bollywood singers has always been under the scrutiny of her fans not only for her professional but also for her personal life. The singer of many hit songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Dilbar, etc is these days seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. She is popular for being active on social media where she keeps on sharing fun moments from the show but a surprising moment took place when the news of her wedding with the host Aditya Narayan started spreading like wildfire. And what happened next left her fans amazed.

During a recent episode of the show, Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan made an appearance along with his wife and announced his son's marriage with her. As if it wasn't over for all, Neha's parents too popped in and said that they've accepted Junior Narayan as their 'damad.' Worried Neha asks her mother what's happening who says, "We've decided that you will get hitched to Aditya. Your dad and I like the boy very much and we're looking forward for your wedding." Meanwhile, Aditya is seen rejoicing and announced that the two are getting married on February 14 this year.

Meanwhile, check out their alleged wedding card invitation here:

Neha and Aditya wedding card

As soon as the announcement was made, everyone including the co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were seen enjoying and soon the Happy Hardy and Heer actor announced, "Why not keep the mehendi date as 1st of February?" and this is how their wedding and mehendi date got fixed.

Talking about the singer's previous relationship, she was dating Yaaryiaan actor Himansh Kohli but the duo broke up in December 2018 by removing all the PDA pictures from their social media handle. Later, Neha was seen breaking down on the sets of various reality and Live shows.

Previously talking about getting public, Neha told Bombay Times, "I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy. I regret the fact that I made my personal life so public. It is during the bad times that you realise that people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me. Himansh did nothing to deserve all that (flak). He was nothing like that at all. Still he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media. I won't make the same mistake again. I will not make my personal life public."

Neha Kakkar and ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli

Coming back to Neha and Aditya's marriage, will it happen for real?

