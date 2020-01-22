Neha Kakkar amidst wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan gets trolled for her outfit

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is counted amongst one of the most popular celebrities that we've got on social media. Every now and then, she catches a glimpse of the Netizens for her pictures or videos which she puts up on Instagram. Sailing in the same boat, she posted a picture from the sets of her reality show Indian Idol 11 which she judges where she is seen wearing a beautiful saree. This came days after reports of her getting married to the host Aditya Narayan started doing rounds. There were many who loved her look but on the other hand, there were people who made fun of the Kaala Chashma singer and trolled her for crying on the show.

Neha, in the pictures was seen wearing a pale pink coloured shiny saree and posted a couple of pictures on Instagram posing in the same. Captioning them, she wrote, "Yes... What you thinking is Right! I’ve started looking even better now Hehehe.."

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

As soon as the picture was uploaded, it got millions of likes and comments within a few hours and many of her fans even started proposing her for marriage. But others who trolled her made fun of her emotional side which she frequently shows while judging the singing reality show. A number of people asked her the question, “Aap itni sundar ho, to itni roti kyun ho?” (if you are this beautiful, then why you cry so often?) Have a look at what people commented on her post:

1

2

3

4

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana broke up with boyfriend Chow for Asim Riaz? Her new song suggests so

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season. Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.

Neha experienced a surprising moment when her parents, as well as that of the host- Udit Narayan, visited the show Indian Idol 11 sets to fix their union. Ever since then, it is being said that the duo will tie the knot on this Valentine's Day ie February 14. Catch the glimpse of the fun episode here:

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar post wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan turns beauty in black

Previously, Neha was in a relationship with actor Hiamsnh Kohli who even proposed her for marriage on Indian Idol 10. However, the two of them broke up later which she was spotted crying during various reality and live shows.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries