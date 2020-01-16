Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar post wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan turns beauty in black

Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar post wedding rumors with Aditya Narayan turns beauty in black

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, also known as the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' of the industry is yet again in the limelight, reason-- marriage rumors and that too with Aditya Narayan. Neha witnessed a surprising moment when her parents, as well as that of the host- Udit Narayan, visited the show Indian Idol 11 sets to fix their union. Ever since then, it is being said that the duo will tie the knot on this Valentine's Day ie February 14. But not only this, she has been grabbing eyeballs for her recent pictures from the sets that have made fans go gaga over her beauty.

The 'Kar Gayi Chull,' 'Kala Chashma' singer is one of the most active celebrities on social media and has huge followers on various platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. She keeps on updating her fans with the latest happenings in her life and yet again she did the same by treating everyone with some BTS photoshoot that happened on the sets. Neha is seen wearing a beautiful black thigh-high slit skirt with matching shimmery black crop top. To add-on her beauty is her open hair, green eye shadow, and shimmery lips.

Meanwhile, have a look at the fun episode here:

For the unversed, Neha was previously in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. The two broke up in December 2018 after expressing their love for each other on Indian Idol 10. Later, Neha was seen breaking down on the sets of various reality and Live shows.

