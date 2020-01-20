Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn's film wins battle against Chhapaak

The last Friday saw the release of two big films Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak but it seems that the battle of the box office numbers has been won by the period drama, clearly. The film featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles earned 100 crores in just its first week giving tough competition to Deepika Padukone's film. In the second week too, the movie performed exceptionally well so much so that the collection of the ninth day was more than that from the first day. Now the latest reports suggest that Tanhaji has done great business on the tenth day as well and is all set to gain monumental numbers. The latest reports in Box Office India state that the film has done marginally well on Sunday and has seen a jump of approx 35% in its collection.

This will make the film's earning around 21 crore nett. This takes the second weekend to a huge 46 crore nett with strong growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film's collections in Maharashtra and Gujarat were extraordinary well on Sunday. The movie which is based on the life story of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Shivaji, has won everyone's hearts because of its otherworldly VFX and stellar performances. It has earned 15.10 crore on Friday, 20.57 crore on Saturday, 26.26 crore on Sunday, 13.75 crore on Monday, 15.28 crore on Tuesday, 16.72 on Wednesday Crore and earned Rs 11.23 crore on Thursday, Rs 10.06 Cr on Friday, and Rs ₹ 16.36 Cr on Saturday.

The film was made tax free by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. Actor Ajay Devgn thanked the minister and wrote, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia."

The film which has secured a place in the list of highest grosser's of Ajay Devgn also happens to be his 100th one. Kajol is seen as his wife Savitribai and Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons behind Tanhaji's box office success. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's film which is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is expected to earn Rs 1.5-2 crore on the tenth day making its total of ten days as Rs 33 crore.

