Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan has this to say on Rashami Desai's statement, 'He is not my type'

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan has this to say on Rashami Desai's statement, 'He's not my type'

Actress Rashami Desai, who was recently found being sad about being alone witnessed the entry of her best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. Soon, there were a lot of chats about life, housemates and of course- Arhaan Khan. It all happened during a conversation initiated by Television's 'Gopi Bahu' asking Rashami to mend her relationship with Sidharth Shukla to which she denies and says that he's not of her type. Devo had a classic response and said that if 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor was not her type then definitely Arhaan is also not there to which she agreed and left her fans puzzled about her relationship status with him.

Well now, the young man during an interview with Spotboye opened up about the same and said, "Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?"

Not only this, he even opened up the actress' growing closeness with Shukla and said that he's happy about the fact that both of them are not having unnecessary fights. Further Arhaan said, "I am very happy she is playing her game now. Just because I am not with her inside, doesn't mean she will sit and keep crying. If she is handling herself positively, what else would I want. As far as Sidharth goes, I don't feel they have any friendship between them. Sidharth comic zone mein chal raha hai aur Rashami bhi usko waise hi replies de rahi hai."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page