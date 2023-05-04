The Night Manager Part 2: Anil Kapoor starrer OTT series to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR The Night Manager Part 2 to release on THIS date

The second installment of the streaming series 'The Night Manager', based on John le Carre's novel of the same name, will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, the first season left viewers in suspense, but now the release date for the highly anticipated second season has been announced by Disney+ Hotstar, generating a lot of excitement among fans.

Featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, the second part is scheduled to be released on June 30. The show revolves around Kapoor's character, an arms dealer, and Aditya Roy Kapur's character, a government agent tasked with infiltrating an international arms syndicate to gather information.

On Thursday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor shared a collaborative post on Instagram announcing the second part. The caption read, "The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here! Shaan vs Shelly, who’ll break first? #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June on @disneyplushotstar #TheNightManagerOnHotstar."

Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for 'The Night Manager'. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best."

"The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan," added Aditya Roy Kapur. "The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide."

The series has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, 'The Night Manager: Part 2' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

