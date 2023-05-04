Nawazuddin Siddiqui to leave everything & become a monk? Actor confesses ‘Pata chalega news aaegi' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nawazuddin Siddiqui to become a monk

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the rom-com film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. He is very excited about the film and is working wholeheartedly on its promotion. In the past, he remained in the headlines due to his family dispute. His estranged wife and his brother have made serious allegations against him. Now, in a special conversation with India TV, he said that he wants to become a monk. This revelation by the Bollywood celebrity is extremely shocking; read on to find out what he said.

Nawazuddin's pain is now apparent in his words due to the recent family feud and social media exchange about him. He said, "A man advocates for himself throughout his life, becomes a judge for others and gives judgement. I want to become a monk." He said that he fought for many things in life, but now he wants everything to be fine. He said, "If I had not been an actor, I would have been a MONK. I may go away, you will know the news will come. I love sitting alone and thinking in such places. I don't write, I just act. I am happy everywhere. If some part of my experience gets executed, then I am very lucky."

Talking about his upcoming film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', Nawaz said, "We have straightforward displayed that marriage is a bitter ride. We makeshift in film. If we have to disassemble or arrange a wedding, we have makeshift arrangements for everything. I have done a lot of makeshifting for small things in life, but for big things, there is no hack, and there is only honesty and hard work."

Meanwhile, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is all set to release on May 12, 2023. The film stars Neha Sharma as the lead actress, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is helmed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui.

