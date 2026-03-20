Trump sending military to open Strait of Hormuz? USS Tripoli warship with 2,000 marines heads to Middle East

New Delhi:

Donald Trump has been teasing a military action against Iran with on-and-off statements on the subject, including an appeal to US allies to send forces to the Strait of Hormuz, and later rebuking it after a cold response. Responding to media queries on Thursday, Trump again bantered on the topic, saying, "I am not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

In line with those remarks, a ground US military operation might be coming up against Iran. At least one United States Navy warship carrying more than 2,000 Marines is heading towards the Middle East, signalling a further military build up in the region and fuelling speculation about a possible deployment of American ground forces in Iran.

USS Tripoli heading to Middle East

Satellite imagery from March 15 showed the USS Tripoli along with two escort vessels moving southwest across the South China Sea. A day later, the warship was sighted near Singapore, continuing its transit towards the region, US media outlets have reported

The Pentagon has not officially confirmed the number of US personnel involved in operations linked to Iran. However, various reports estimate that between 40,000 and 50,000 American service members are already in the region.

Military analysts suggest it could take up to two weeks for the Marine unit aboard the Tripoli to reach its operational position.

Strait of Hormuz closure key factor

One key objective is to find a way to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a route through which around 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass. Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has largely restricted maritime traffic through the channel, triggering a sharp rise in global oil prices.

Although a limited number of oil tankers, including those bound for India and Pakistan, have been allowed to pass, Iran has warned that Western vessels could face attacks. In a further attempt to tighten control over the waterway, Tehran has also begun imposing transit fees on ships moving through the strait.

US military buildup

Once deployed, it is expected to join the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike groups, which are currently involved in US operations concerning Iran. The Gerald R. Ford is reportedly heading to Souda Bay in Crete for repairs after a fire broke out in a laundry area on March 12.

About USS Tripoli

Although it resembles an aircraft carrier, the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is an amphibious assault ship designed to support a wide range of operations. It can carry dozens of aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets, MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. The vessel measures around 844 feet in length, compared to the 1,106 feet of the Gerald R. Ford, which is the largest warship in the world.

The ship is carrying a Marine Expeditionary Unit, a forward deployed rapid response force consisting of approximately 2,200 Marines and sailors. Such units operate from ships that serve as mobile bases and are structured into four main components.

The command element functions as the headquarters, providing unified leadership and coordination for ground, aviation, and combat support operations within the unit.

Also read: Mojtaba Khamenei's first-ever video released by Iran's state media amid suspense over whereabouts | WATCH