Puducherry elections 2026: NDA's seat-sharing pact finalised; AINRC to contest on 16 seats, BJP on 10

Puducherry:

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday finalised the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory (UT) of Puducherry under which the All India NR Congress (AINRC) will field candidates on 16 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 10 seats.

The remaining four seats will be contested by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), with the two parties fielding candidates on two constituencies each.

The development comes after Union Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at a private hotel in Puducherry. Following the meeting, Mandaviya said he is confident that the alliance will seal a victory under Rangasamy's leadership.

"Our alliance has been finalised. We are contesting on 14 seats and AINRC are contesting on 16 seats. Our partners, AIADMK and LJK... we (BJP) will allot seats to them from our share. We hope that we win the election. Our alliance will form the government leadership of N Rangasamy... Rangasamy is our leader and he is... We are prepared as alliance (partners)," Mandaviya told reporters.

Polling on April 9, results on May 4

Polling for elections to the 30-member Legislative Assembly in Puducherry will held on April 9. The results will be declared on May 4, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam.

In the previous elections held in 2021, the AINRC contested on 16 seats and won 10 of them. The BJP had contested on nine seats, winning six. The AIADMK had failed to win a single seat of the five it contested. On the other hand, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress had won six seats each.

Back then, the state had also recorded a voter turnout of 84.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 2016 elections were won by Congress after it bagged 15 seats. The AINRC, the AIADMK and the DMK had won eight, four and two seats, respectively. The state had also registered a voter turnout of 83.6 per cent.

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