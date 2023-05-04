BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans, warns of legal action over food deliveries

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGHITMUSICUPDATES BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans

Jungkook, a prominent member and vocalist of the popular K-pop group BTS, has gained a reputation as one of the most beloved idols in the industry. He is widely known as the "golden maknae," a title that recognises his exceptional talents and youthful charm. Despite his fame, Jungkook has maintained a composed and humble demeanour, endearing him to fans around the world.

However, he has recently spoken out against the invasive behaviour of some fans, who have been sending him unsolicited food deliveries to his residence. In a message posted on social media, he expressed concern about the risks associated with such actions and urged his followers to respect his privacy.

In a message to his fans, Jeon Jungkook made a plea for them to refrain from sending food deliveries to his residence. He emphasised that he never consumes the food, even if it is delivered to him, and that he eats well and does not require such gifts. Additionally, he cautioned his fans that if they continue to send such deliveries, he will take strict action and track down the sender's address.

Jungkook wrote, "Don't send home delivery food. I won't eat it even if you give it to me. I'm thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action, So stop it." He sent the message via Weverse, a widely used social media platform among BTS fans.

Following Jungkook's statement, many fans took to social media to lambaste the invasive fans' behaviour and urge them to put an end to it. One user Tweeted, "this is not what I was expecting to see when I opened that JK .. im so pissed and worried oh god." Another user wrote, "I'm so angry right now, like for real! What did they expect him to do?? Kindly accept the food and move on? I'm so glad he called them out." A third user tweeted, "oh my i didn’t even think of the implications.. ppl are so creepy omg."

Numerous individuals condemned the actions of those who sent food deliveries and stood by Jungkook as committed fans.

