Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans, warns of legal action over food deliveries

BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans, warns of legal action over food deliveries

BTS Jungkook has asked supporters to stop sending food to his house. He has cautioned fans that he will take stern action.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 16:23 IST
BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGHITMUSICUPDATES BTS’ Jungkook draws a line against obsessive fans

Jungkook, a prominent member and vocalist of the popular K-pop group BTS, has gained a reputation as one of the most beloved idols in the industry. He is widely known as the "golden maknae," a title that recognises his exceptional talents and youthful charm. Despite his fame, Jungkook has maintained a composed and humble demeanour, endearing him to fans around the world.

However, he has recently spoken out against the invasive behaviour of some fans, who have been sending him unsolicited food deliveries to his residence. In a message posted on social media, he expressed concern about the risks associated with such actions and urged his followers to respect his privacy.

In a message to his fans, Jeon Jungkook made a plea for them to refrain from sending food deliveries to his residence. He emphasised that he never consumes the food, even if it is delivered to him, and that he eats well and does not require such gifts. Additionally, he cautioned his fans that if they continue to send such deliveries, he will take strict action and track down the sender's address.

Jungkook wrote, "Don't send home delivery food. I won't eat it even if you give it to me. I'm thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action, So stop it."  He sent the message via Weverse, a widely used social media platform among BTS fans. 

India Tv - Jungkook's statement

Image Source : TWITTERJungkook's statement

Following Jungkook's statement, many fans took to social media to lambaste the invasive fans' behaviour and urge them to put an end to it. One user Tweeted, "this is not what I was expecting to see when I opened that JK .. im so pissed and worried oh god." Another user wrote, "I'm so angry right now, like for real! What did they expect him to do?? Kindly accept the food and move on? I'm so glad he called them out." A third user tweeted, "oh my i didn’t even think of the implications.. ppl are so creepy omg." 

Related Stories
To look like BTS Jimin; 22-year-old Canadian actor undergoes 12 plastic surgeries. DIES

To look like BTS Jimin; 22-year-old Canadian actor undergoes 12 plastic surgeries. DIES

BTS’ J-Hope flashes bright smile in military uniform. See leaked pics

BTS’ J-Hope flashes bright smile in military uniform. See leaked pics

J-Hope poses with soldiers from military camp, undergoes training on handling guns. See pics

J-Hope poses with soldiers from military camp, undergoes training on handling guns. See pics

Park Jimin missing from Met Gala 2023; BTS fans imagine his hot looks on the red carpet | VIRAL PICS

Park Jimin missing from Met Gala 2023; BTS fans imagine his hot looks on the red carpet | VIRAL PICS

Numerous individuals condemned the actions of those who sent food deliveries and stood by Jungkook as committed fans.

Also Read: When Ashneer Grover won a bike in lucky draw but wife Madhuri wanted THIS

Also Read: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary worried about her image after Bigg Boss 16? Actress confesses

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News