Celebrating Thalaivar: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release on THIS date

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career in the entertainment industry on television before transitioning to the world of Bollywood. In 2013, he made his notable debut in Hindi cinema with the film Kai Po Che! Following the success of this movie, he went on to star in several other films. However, it was his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, that proved to be a game-changer in his career. The biopic was based on the life of one of India's most celebrated cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sushant portrayed the titular character with exceptional talent, winning the hearts of audiences.

The sports drama was first released in 2016, and now, after 7 years, it is set to release once again to celebrate the legacy of India's finest cricket captain. The film is set to re-release on May 12. On Thursday, Star Studios took to their official Instagram account and announced the re-release with a poster. Along with it, the caption read, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May."

About M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story:

The sports-drama film delves into the life of Dhoni from his early years, portraying a series of significant life events. Apart from Sushant, the movie features a talented cast that includes Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Distributed by Fox Star Studios, the movie hit theaters on September 30, 2016, with the widest release ever for a Bollywood film, spanning 61 countries. The movie received immense acclaim from critics and audiences alike, making it a commercial and critical success.

Watch the trailer here:

About Sushant Singh Rajput:

The Bollywood actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. The Mumbai Police had labelled it a suicide case after the initial probe; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. His untimely demise sent shockwaves through the country.

