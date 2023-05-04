Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut, to celebrate women in film alongside Kate Winslet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood superstar with a massive global fanbase, has earned worldwide recognition for her outstanding acting skills and numerous successful movies. To further broaden her horizons, the actress has decided to make her debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Along with Hollywood's renowned actress, Kate Winslet, she will celebrate the achievements of women in cinema. The Cannes Film Festival is an eagerly anticipated event that draws filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate and honour the art of cinema. The festival is scheduled to take place from May 16th to May 28th, 2023, and Anushka's fans are eagerly awaiting her red carpet appearance.

On Thursday, the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, turned to Twitter and posted a photo with cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Her caption read, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Thank you for sharing news, can't wait to see her in Cannes look." Another user commented, "OMG can't believe Anushka at Cannes 2023." A third user wrote, "Best news of the day."

Previously, Indian celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and others have walked the red carpet in Cannes.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

