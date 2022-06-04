Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' on ZEE5: Who all can watch, HD download & box office collection

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam opened to big expectations in theatres on March 11, this year. However, it failed to weave its magic well at the box office. Now, Prabhas' fans can now watch 'Radhe Shyam' on OTT with ZEE5 announcing the movie's Hindi premiere on Saturday (June 4). With the digital release on ZEE5, the film will be accessible to audiences across more than 190 countries in Hindi.

The film was delayed multiple times due to the covid induced lockdown and managed to release after a gap of two years. Earlier, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 1.

The romantic period drama was helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well. Radhe Shyam was released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma strives to bring her all to Chakda 'Xpress table read, shares fun video. Watch

Prabhas starrer is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from actor experimenting with his character of a palmist, cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the film also stars Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in the prominent role.

Prabhas' Upcoming Films

The actor's upcoming project is the highly-anticipated Adipurush, which is another pan-India film. It is a modern-day retelling of Ramayana and co-stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh among others. The movie will be released on January 12 next year. He is also set to feature in Salaar, wherein he plays an 'extremely violent character'. Apart from this, he is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame in Spirit. This film has not gone on the floors yet. 'Adipurush' huge budget and Prabhas' salary for Lord Rama role will make your jaws drop