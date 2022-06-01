'Adipurush' huge budget and Prabhas' salary for Lord Rama role will make your jaws drop

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRABHAS.OFFICAL Prabhas starrer Adipurush will release on Jan 12, 2023

Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming movie Adipurush from director Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The film is a modern-day retelling of the epic Ramayana and it is yet another pan-India film starring Prabhas. Like most of his movies, Adipurush will also be huge on budget and VFX-heavy. The film wrapped up shooting earlier this year and now, the post-production is in progress.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the cost of making Adipurush is set at Rs 500 crore, making it one of Indian cinema's most expensive films. As per the speculation on Twitter, Adipurush has been made at a whopping budget as mentioned above and Prabhas took home Rs 100 crore as his fees for the movie. Given his stardom and pan-India appeal, such a huge salary isn't unbelievable.

The speculation around Adipurush's budget and Prabhas' salary arose after a tweet from Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic. "Officially Confirmed, #Adipurush is the Most Expensive Film in India now. It made on 500 cr Budget. #Prabhas charged 100 cr for film (sic)," he tweeted.

The information related to Adipurush's budget at Rs 500 crore was made by producer Bhushan Kumar himself in an interview with Pinkvilla. the movie will release on January 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan. Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is directing it and Prabhas will play a dark and violent character in it. He is also collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. Director Maruthi is also collaborating with the Saaho star for Raja Deluxe which will have three female leads.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was a box office debacle.