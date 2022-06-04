Anushka Sharma strives to bring her all to Chakda 'Xpress table read, shares fun video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set for her comeback film, Chakda Xpress. On Saturday, she decided to give fans a sneak peek of what is happening behind the scenes at the table ready session of the upcoming film. The actress shared how she was prepping for her role as Jhulan Goswami. Renuka Shahane and Mahesh Thakur, among others, appeared in the video alongside Anushka.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post

Ever since the announcement of 'Chakda Xpress,' Anushka has been sharing glimpses from the sets. The 'Sultan' actress took to her Instagram handle, and dropped a short 'Table Read' video, wherein giving the caption, "Will strive to bring my all to the table." The video opens with Anushka walking inside a room full of the cast and crew of the film. She is then seen talking away, laughing and enjoying a snack with Mahesh, Renuka and others. The actress looked gorgeous in casuals as she opted for a striped shirt paired with jeans and a hoodie in the video.

Soon, the comment section of the post was full of heart emoticons. Former captain of India's national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami commented, "Fun-tastic @anushkasharma". Anushka has been training really very hard for this role and the actress often shares pictures and videos from her training sessions, which are making her fans more and more excited for the release.

About Chakda Xpress

The film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.