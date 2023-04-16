Diljit Dosanjh performs Punjabi songs at Coachella 2023, fans call it historic moment |Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIFEOFPUNJABIOFICIAL Diljit Dosanjh performs Punjabi songs at Coachella 2023, fans call it historic moment

Diljit Dosanjh astonished everyone with his passion and vocals at the Coachella music festival on Saturday. The singer is the first Punjabi artist to appear at the prestigious festival. Pictures and videos from the festival show him getting everyone, including Diplo, dance to his music.

Dosanjhawala made history by becoming the first Punjabi musician to perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The show's videos and clips have gone viral and have appeared all over social media. Fans are taking every opportunity to share the same on their Instagram feeds.

Diljit chose an all-black outfit for his performance with a black turban, black sunglasses, and even a pair of black gloves. He performed for a packed audience to his hit songs such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade.

Diljit shared glimpses of the backstage preparations at Coachella. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a funky blue co-ord set with a black hat. “Soundcheck #coachella,” he wrote in the caption.

About Coachella

If you're unfamiliar with Coachella, it's one of the world's most popular music festivals, held over two consecutive weekends in California. Pakistani musician Ali Sethi, known for songs like Pasoori, is also scheduled to perform this year. Apart from them, international musicians such as Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charlie XCX, and Labrinth will make the crowd dance to their tracks.

