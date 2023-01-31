Diljit Dosanjh joins Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in 'The Crew'; shooting begins soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Diljit Dosanjh joins Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon for a project

Diljit Dosanjh, known for hit films like Udta Punjab, Good Newws and more, is the latest addition to the cast of 'The Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the makers announced Tuesday. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor said the team is thrilled to have Dosanjh on board. “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience,” the producer said in a statement.

Kareena is extremely happy to collaborate with Diljit. Taking to Instagram, she shared an announcement note and captioned it,"Uff best news." 'The Crew' marks the third outing for Kareena and Diljit after their 2016 crime drama "Udta Punjab" and 2019 comedy-drama "Good Newwz".

Kriti, too, weclomed Diljit on board. "Welcome to the crew," Kriti wrote.

According to the official logline, the film follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea and Ektaa previously collaborated on the 2018 buddy comedy "Veere Di Wedding", which had also starred Kareena as one of the leads. 'The Crew', co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March.

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit is set to perform at the Coachella music and arts festival 2023 in April. The Instagram handle of the festival recently shared the lineup on their feed. The festival will be headlined by South Korean girl band - Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Bjork. In addition, the festival will also feature Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, whose song from 'Coke Studio' - 'Pasoori' has become a viral sensation.

Last year's edition featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, among many others, following the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

