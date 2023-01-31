Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's public debut at dad Nick Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame makes fans go gaga

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANAMIKADUTTA77 Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially introduced their daughter to the world. The actress revealed Malti Marie's face to the media and fans for the first time, weeks after she turned one. Both of them have been juggling between parenthood and professional commitments. Malti's first public debut was at her dad Nick Jonas' Walk of Fame ceremony. Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe and wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, attended the ceremony, where they revealed that their new album will be out this May.

At the ceremony, it was Nick-Priyanka's daughter who stole all the limelight. Malti looked cute as a button in a cream outfit and a matching hairband. She also wore tiny ear studs. Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka dropped a picture and a video from the event and wrote, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.” The picture shows the three Jonas Brothers standing with their Walk of Fame certificates on the stage while Priyanka and Malti are seen watching them from among the audience.

Ever since PeeCee revealed Malti’s face, fans have been going crazy on social media. They cannot stop gushing over her cuteness. A user wrote, "Awww got to see baby Malti M for first time! (Nazar utaarlu)." Another added, “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!” A third comment read, "May God bless this beautiful family from all the bad wishers out there." One more fan said, "Finally got that glimpse..looking like daddy as the first child always does..I reckon."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon.

