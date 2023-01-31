Finally! Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie's face, see viral photos here

Follow us on Image Source : AP Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

After much wait, Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress chose a momentous occasion for it. PeeCee and Malti Marie were all beaming with happiness as Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony. As the one-year-old made her first public appearance, she was joined by Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and her daughters.

As Jonas Brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie and other family members sat in the first row. They cheered loudly for the three pop stars. In the pics, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her arms as the toddler excitedly looks around. She is seen wearing an adorable co-ord set in beige with a cute hairband. Photos of Malti Marie have now gone viral on social media. Check them out here:

Image Source : APPriyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Image Source : APSophie Turner, Danielle Jonas & Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Image Source : APJonas Brothers and family

Priyanka also posted a photo and video from the ceremony on Instagram writing, "So proud of you my love! Congratulations."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon.

Latest Entertainment News